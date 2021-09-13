Montgomery County Mugshots (08/24/21-09/03/21)
All are innocent until proven guilty.
Alabama News Network Staff
ANDERSON VON, KERRY – Discharge Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling or Vehicle
BAKER, MICHAEL – Obstruct Justice Using False Identity
BARNES, CHRISTOPHER – Capital Murder
BAZZELL, JAMES – Possesion-Recieving Controlled Substance
CARGILL, KENDRICK – Arson First Degree
CLAYTON, JASON – Driving While Revoked
DICK, KENNETH – Robbery 1st
DRIVER, JAMIE – Burglary 3rd Dwelling
ELLISOR, JEFFREY – Burglary 3rd
HUNTER, JOSHUA – Theft of Lost Property III
JACKSON, CEDRIC – Robbery 1st
JAMES, JANANDO – Robbery 1st
KNOX, DEMARCUS – Discharge into an Unoccupied Dwelling or Vehicle
LASTER, DAISHUNNEZ – Discharge Firearm into an Unoccupied Dwelling or Vehicle
LEWIS, KENSHAVI – Theft of Property II
LOGAN, GREGORY – Theft of Proerty 1st
MATEO, BALTAZAR – Burglary 1st
MCBRIDE, DEMETRIUS – Drive w Suspended
MCGHEE, JEMARQUIS – Rec Stolen Prop 2nd
MCQUEEN JR, VERNON – Murder
MINOR, QUINDARIUS – Capital Murder-Burglary
PARHAMS, JOHN – Murder (Intentionally Cause Death)
PITTS, JADARIUS – Discharge Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling or Vehicle
RANKINS, KEVORIOUS – Robbery 1st
RILEY, LESTER – Robbery 1st
ROSS JR, KENNETH – Criminal Mischief 1st
SATCHER, AARON – Probation Violation
SCOTT, ENGLISH – Theft of Property 1st
SMITH JR, TONY – Robbery 1st
SMITH, JONATHAN – Domestic Violence 3rd-Assault 3rd
THOMAS, SHANE – Probation Violation
TOWNS, ONTARIUS – Criminal Trespass III
WATKINS, LORENZO – On Loan from DOC
WELLS JR, GARY – Trafficking Methamph
WHITE, DONALD – Robbery 1st
WILLIAMS, CEDRICK – Theft of Property 1st
WILLIAMS, FLOYDARIAN – Burglary III
WILLIAMS, KIERRA – Robbery 1st
WILSON, DONALD – Robbery 1st
