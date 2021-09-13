Montgomery Police Investigate a Third Sunday Night Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday, September 12. Police say a man was shot on the 3800 block of South Court Street. This is the third shooting to happen that night.

Police got the call around 8:50 pm. The victim’s injuries were said to be non-life-threatening and he was taken to a local hospital. No further details have been released.

Click here for more information on the other 2 shootings that occurred that night.