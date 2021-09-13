More Clouds, More Humidity, And Increasing Rain Chances

by Ben Lang

The mainly sunny and less-humid weather of late last week is long gone. The weekend was fairly nice, but this week features more clouds and increasing rain chances. For Monday, a partly cloudy morning becomes a mostly cloudy afternoon. Showers or storms appear possible after midday, but there may not be many of them through the evening. The best chance for rain appears to be near and west of I-65, but a shower or storm is possible anywhere in our area today. Despite increasing clouds, high temperatures warm to near 90°. Rain winds down tonight, while our sky remains mostly cloudy.

Tuesday’s rain chance looks underwhelming, with again just isolated shower or storm activity primarily during the afternoon and evening. However, Tuesday likely features a mostly cloudy sky. Tuesday may not be as warm, with highs in the mid 80s for most.

The rain chance rises and could do so significantly on Wednesday. We can thank tropical storm Nicholas for that. On Monday morning, Nicholas had sustained winds near 60mph, located in the far western Gulf of Mexico just offshore of the Mexico/Texas border. Movement was to the north-northwest at 5 mph. The storm’s center remains over water until landfall this evening, and it could gain a little more strength during that time. In fact, a hurricane watch is in effect along the central Texas coast.

Winds won’t be the primary hazard from Nicholas. Parts of Texas and Louisiana could see 10 to 15 inches of rain. While Nicholas won’t impact us right away, the weakening circulation heads for the lower Mississippi River Valley Wednesday night. That means tropical moisture streams into our area, elevating our rain chance for Wednesday and Thursday especially. It seems that the tropical air-mass remains across our are through this weekend even after Nicholas’s circulation dissolves inland. That keeps our rain chance fairly high Friday and Saturday.

The rain chance may back down a bit Sunday and next Monday, but it won’t be zero. The mainly sunny and mainly dry days we enjoyed through last weekend? A thing of the past for the foreseeable future.