Periods Of Rain Ahead

by Shane Butler



We’re in for a rainy weather pattern this week. Tropical moisture from Nicholas will stream over us the next several days. It will be a weakened system but the circulation around it will keep a decent chance for rain around our area through Friday. We could see a couple of inches of rainfall out of this weather setup. Storms will be possible and capable of heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning. Clouds and rain will have an impact on temps throughout the week. Highs will come down into the mid 80s for most of the week. Moisture will be hanging around for the upcoming weekend. We expect the chance for showers and storms to stick around. Temps should warm a bit and eventually reach the upper 80s for highs both days. In the mean time, keep the rain gear handy!