Planet Fitness to Open New Location in East Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Planet Fitness will soon open another location in Montgomery.

A spokesperson confirmed to Alabama News Network that the franchise group, Planet Fitness Southeast, is opening up the newest club at the old Stein Mart location on Vaughn Road.

The 27,000 square-foot facility is slated to open in December 2021.

This will be the fitness center’s second location in Montgomery.