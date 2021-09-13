The Junior League of Montgomery Holds Its 37th Annual College and Career Night

by Carrington Cole

The Junior League of Montgomery presented its 37th annual College and Career Night on Monday.

River Region High School Juniors and Seniors were invited to the free event to learn about their future in college. Representatives from over 80

colleges, universities, and vocational schools were present to answer any questions from potential students. All student attendees were given information about career possibilities, available scholarships, and financial aid opportunities.

Marie Wise Styles, President of Junior League of Montgomery, had this to say about the scholarship opportunities, “The scholarship opportunities is different for every university out there and a representative will talk you through it and try to ask you questions. They’ll also go through the application process, it is a lot of form filling out and people that are on site are always happy to answer any questions for the student or the parent for whatever they need to try to get them to go to their university.”

College and Career Night was held from 5-8 pm at the Montgomery Multiplex.