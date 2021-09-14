Alabama National Fair Facing Another Year During The Pandemic

by Mattie Davis

The Alabama National Fair is a Montgomery tradition but this tradition is now faced with another year during the pandemic.

Nearly 70 years ago Kiwanis Club of Montgomery members came up with the idea for the first Alabama National Fair. Each year, proceeds go to organizations in the river region that serve children. They have given away nearly $7.5 million since the fair’s start. Organizers were determined to not cancel the attraction despite the pandemic to continue raising money for the community when it needed it most.

“We knew we were capable of executing a safe and fun fair,” Alabama National Fair President Seth Gowan said.

Despite the pandemic, last year they were still able to give away $82,000 in prices. Organizers say this wouldn’t be possible without their sponsors and partners.

In preparing for this year, it was a bumpy road but they say they learned from last year. Not having a fair this year was never in consideration.

What you can expect at the 2021 Alabama National Fair:

masks will be optional

sanitizer will be available

grounds will be cleaned on a regular basis

almost the entire fair is outside

The fair will run from October 8-17.

For information on Alabama National Fair tickets, special events, and competitions go to https://alnationalfair.org/.