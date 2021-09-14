ASU Cross Country: Shamia Jones and Ricky Thornton named SWAC Cross Country Runner of the Week

by Janae Smith

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. | Alabama State freshman Shamia Jones (Albany, Ga.) and Alabama State junior Ricky Thornton (Indianapolis, Ind.) were named the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) cross country runner of the week for Women’s and Men’s respectively, announced Monday afternoon.

Jones led Alabama State to a third place finish at the Azalea City Classic in Mobile (Ala.) on Friday, finishing sixth overall in the 5k race with a time of 20:45.5. Thornton led Alabama State at the Azalea City Classic finishing 20th overall with a time of 18:41.20. He finished just six seconds behind Lance Paquette of Mobile (18:35.0)

UP NEXT

Alabama State returns to action at the Falcon Classic, hosted by Montevallo, on Friday night.

