Clouds With Rain At Times For The Rest Of The Week

by Ben Lang

It was a gloomy and gray Tuesday morning for many across central and south Alabama. However, the rain coverage through midday was rather spotty. It could remain that way for the rest of the day. However, more widespread rain looks likely for Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures today likely only reach the low 80s for many thanks to the widespread clouds. Tonight remains mostly cloudy to overcast while isolated to scattered showers remain possible. Low temperatures fall to near 70°.

More widespread rain could arrive by Wednesday morning. It could persist for much of the day and across most of our area. However, it won’t necessarily be raining everywhere at all times during the day. But there’s a good chance that most of our area sees rain at some point during the day. And it could be persistent and heavy at times. That likely keeps high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.