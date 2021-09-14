COVID-19 in Alabama: Hospital Statistics for Tuesday, Sept. 14 Show ICU Bed Shortage Going Up

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Hospital Association has released statistics on the status of Alabama hospitals in treating people with COVID-19, which show the shortage of ICU beds growing larger.

As of Tuesday, Sept. 14, the state has 1,549 staffed ICU beds, but 1,592 patients, which makes the shortage 43 beds. That compares to a shortage of 11 beds on Monday and 47 on Friday. On Labor Day, the shortage was 181 beds, so it is still an improvement over early last week.

48% of those in ICU have COVID-19. That percentage has dropped from the recent range of 50% to 53%.

Overall, there were 2,401 people in Alabama hospitals with COVID-19, 46 of them children. On Monday, the numbers were 2,474 and 44.

Among the adult patients, 84% are unvaccinated. Four percent are partially vaccinated, while 12% are fully vaccinated. These percentages have been roughly steady each day.