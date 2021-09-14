Dallas County Courthouse Annex Named in Memory of Two Prominent Selma Attorneys

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Dallas County Courthouse Annex is now named in memory of J.L. Chestnut and Bruce Boynton.

The dedication ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon in Selma.

Chestnut was the first black lawyer in Selma and was a distinguished trial lawyer as well as a prominent civil rights attorney.

Boynton filed a lawsuit against the state of Virginia that went all the way to the Supreme Court. The victory in the high court sparked the Freedom Rides and lunch counter sit-ins of the early 1960s. He was also the first black county-attorney for Dallas County.