Former Alabama district attorney, Brandon Hughes, seeks to avoid prison

by Alabama News Network Staff

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) – A former district attorney has asked a judge to keep him out of prison and allow him to serve his 10-month prison sentence on perjury and ethics charges in a community corrections program.

Attorneys for former Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes last week filed a motion seeking a community corrections program placement. They argued that’s a more appropriate setting.

The Alabama attorney general’s office is opposing the request, saying that would be insufficient punishment for the former public official.

