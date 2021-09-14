Norm Macdonald, former ‘Saturday Night Live’ comic, dies

Norm Macdonald seen at KAABOO 2017 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in San Diego, Calif.

NEW YORK (AP) – Former “Saturday Night Live” comic Norm Macdonald is dead after a nine-year battle with cancer.

His death Tuesday was confirmed by his management team, Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Macdonald was on the show during the 1990s as a writer-performer, and a laconic host of “Weekend Update.” After leaving the show in 1998, he starred in an ABC sitcom for three years.

Macdonald was a standup comedian born and raised in Quebec City, Canada, and worked briefly as a writer for the ABC sitcom “Roseanne” before he was asked to join “Saturday Night Live.”

