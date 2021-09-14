Norm Macdonald, former ‘Saturday Night Live’ comic, dies

by Alabama News Network Staff

NEW YORK (AP) – Former “Saturday Night Live” comic Norm Macdonald is dead after a nine-year battle with cancer.

His death Tuesday was confirmed by his management team, Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Macdonald was on the show during the 1990s as a writer-performer, and a laconic host of “Weekend Update.” After leaving the show in 1998, he starred in an ABC sitcom for three years.

Macdonald was a standup comedian born and raised in Quebec City, Canada, and worked briefly as a writer for the ABC sitcom “Roseanne” before he was asked to join “Saturday Night Live.”

