Prattville Police Searching for Credit Card Fraud Suspect

by Alabama News Network Staff

Prattville police need your help finding a credit card fraud suspect.

Investigators have released photos of a man who may have broken into a vehicle and stolen property, including credit cards, on Saturday at around 5:30 p.m. at a Prattville gym. Witnesses says that he was seen driving a white SUV, but police don’t know the make or model.

Police say the suspect made purchases with the stolen credit cards at stores in Montgomery.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this suspect or his whereabouts, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.