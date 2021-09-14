Rain Chances Increasing

by Shane Butler



This cloudy and wet weather pattern isn’t leaving us anytime soon. We are looking at periods of rain and storms through the work week and into the upcoming weekend. It’s mainly due to moisture from T.S. Nicholas hovering over us most of the week. Rain along with occasionally a few storms are likely in this weather pattern. It doesn’t look like the rain will favor any particular time of the day or night. Temps will be impacted and we may only see highs in the low to mid 80s for several days. Rain chances will decrease a bit over the weekend. A little more sunshine will boost temps back into the mid to upper 80s for highs. In the mean time, keep the rain gear handy until further notice.