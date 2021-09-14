Tractor Trailer Catches Fire on I-85 Causing Road Closures

by Alabama News Network Staff

A tractor-trailer crashed and caught fire causing road closures at the southbound lane of Interstate 85 near the weigh station at the 20-mile marker in Macon County.

Macon County EMA says motorists traveling I-85 Southbound from Montgomery, should be careful and choose an alternate route. Area public safety agencies and the Shorter Fire Department are at the scene. No injuries have been reported.

Stay with Alabama News Networks for further information.