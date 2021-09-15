COVD-19 in Alabama: Hospital Statistics for Wednesday, Sept. 15 Show ICU Bed Shortage Dropping

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Hospital Association has released statistics on the status of Alabama hospitals in treating people with COVID-19, which show the shortage of ICU beds dropping, but the number of pediatric patients on the rise.

As of Wednesday, Sept. 15, the state has 1,547 staffed ICU beds, but 1,563 ICU patients, which puts the shortage at 16 beds. The shortage was 43 beds Tuesday, 11 beds Monday and 47 beds Friday.

48% of those in ICU have COVID-19. That percentage is the same from Tuesday and below the recent range of 50% to 53%.

Overall, there were 2,329 people in Alabama hospitals with COVID-19 on Wednesday, 50 of them children. The numbers were 2,401 and 46 on Tuesday, and 2,474 and 44 Monday.

Among the adult patients, 84% are unvaccinated. Four percent are partially vaccinated, while 12% are fully vaccinated. These percentages have been roughly steady each day.