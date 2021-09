UPDATE: Parents of Boys Dropped Off in Elmore County Identified

by Alabama News Network Staff

UPDATE: The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office says the parents of the boys dropped off Wednesday morning have been identified.

Officials say the boys were dropped off at a home in the Cherokee Estates neighborhood off of Highway 9 in Wetumpka around 11:00AM.

Sheriff Bill Franklin said the boys are currently in custody of the Alabama Department of Human Resources, while officials with DHR are interviewing the parents.