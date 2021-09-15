Man Shot and Killed on Vaughn Road in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Scene of fatal shooting in 8000 block of Vaughn Road in Montgomery - Alabama News Network

Montgomery police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon in the 8000 block of Vaughn Road.

Capt. Saba Coleman tells Alabama News Network that police were called out at about 5:30 p.m. On the scene, they found a man had been shot and killed. His name hasn’t been released.

The scene is on the northern side of Vaughn Road near Dunkin and the Walmart Neighborhood Market. Police were not specific on where the body was found.

Coleman says there have been no arrests, and there is no other information available.

This is Montgomery’s 52nd homicide of 2021.