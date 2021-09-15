Rain Sticking Around

by Shane Butler

A steady stream of gulf moisture continues to flow into the area. The circulation around tropical depression is Nicholas is the reason for the rainy weather pattern over us. The tropical system remains centered over Louisiana but its impacts stretch much farther outward. It’s expected to eventually move northward and be absorbed into the main wind flow. This would gradually cut out the conveyor belt of moisture streaming into the state. It will take some time and that’s why rain chances will remain high through the remainder of the workweek and weekend. As the system contnues to weaken, we expect the clouds to break and reveal periods of sunshine. As a result, temps warm back into the mid and upper 80s.