Be an Extra on the New ABC Show “The Wonder Years” Which Will Film in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

The new ABC show “The Wonder Years” will be filming scenes in Montgomery and is looking for extras to appear on national TV.

As we have reported, ABC is rebooting its hit series “The Wonder Years” this fall. It will feature a Black family living in Montgomery during the late 1960s.

Producers are now looking for men, women and children of all ages and ethnicities to appear as extras. They will be shooting scenes in Montgomery from October 11-15.

Extras will be paid and need no experience. A COVID-19 vaccine is required, although exceptions may be made for those with disabilities or religious beliefs.

Just like the original series that ran from 1988-1993, the show will look at life through the point of view of a boy who is coming of age. This time, it will be 12-year-old Dean, who is growing up with his middle-class family.

“The Wonder Years” will star Don Cheadle, narrating the series as adult Dean Williams. Other stars include Elisha “EJ” Williams as 12-year-old Dean Williams, Dulé Hill as Bill Williams, Saycon Sengbloh as Lillian Williams, Laura Kariuki as Kim Williams, Julian Lerner as Brad Hitman, Amari O’Neil as Cory Long and Milan Ray as Keisa Clemmons.

Saladin Patterson serves as writer and executive producer. Lee Daniels and Marc Velez of Lee Daniels Entertainment also executive produce along with original series star, Fred Savage.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY TO BE AN EXTRA