Cloudy With More Showers And Some Storms Thursday

by Ben Lang

Thursday morning featured clouds and rain yet again for central and south Alabama. At midday, the showers and storms became a bit more spotty, but clouds were still widespread. Expect showers and storms to become numerous to widespread during the afternoon and early evening. Otherwise, occasional breaks of sunshine results in high temperatures in the low to mid 80s for many. Rain coverage gradually winds down overnight, but isolated to scattered showers remain possible. Otherwise, the sky remains cloudy with lows near 70°.

Friday’s weather looks much the same, with showers and storms becoming numerous to widespread during the day. Still, a few breaks of sunshine could allow temperatures to reach the low to mid 80s. Much of the rain could again wind down Friday night, with lows near 70°.

The weather pattern won’t change this weekend. Even though Nicholas became a post-tropical cyclone Thursday, a steady stream of Gulf moisture continues across our area Saturday and Sunday. That means numerous to potentially widespread daytime showers and storms each day. Otherwise, expect a mainly cloudy sky. Again, the occasional breaks of sunshine could result in temperatures peaking in the mid 80s for many.

While next week doesn’t look dry, the rain chance gradually decreases between Monday and Thursday. Next Thursday might only feature an isolated coverage of showers and storms. It’s not perfect, but it’s progress. With lower rain chances, high temperatures could reach the upper 80s each day.