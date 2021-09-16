COVID-19 in Alabama: Hospital Statistics for Thursday, Sept. 16

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Hospital Association has released statistics on the status of Alabama hospitals in treating people with COVID-19, which show overall numbers continuing to fall, but the number of pediatric patients growing.

As of Thursday, September 16, there were 2,223 people in Alabama hospitals with COVID-19, 53 of them children. On Wednesday, the numbers were 2,329 and 50. The numbers were 2,401 and 46 on Tuesday, and 2,474 and 44 Monday.

The state has 1,569 staffed ICU beds, but 1,580 ICU patients, which puts the shortage at 11 beds. On Wednesday, the shortage was 16 beds. The shortage was 43 beds Tuesday, 11 beds Monday and 47 beds Friday.

46% of those in ICU have COVID-19. That percentage is below the recent range of 50% to 53%.

Among the adult patients, 84% are unvaccinated. Four percent are partially vaccinated, while 12% are fully vaccinated. These percentages have been roughly steady each day.