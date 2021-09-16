Montgomery Man Charged in Vaughn Road Homicide, Victim Identified

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have arrested and charged a man in the fatal shooting on Vaughn Road Wednesday.

MPD says 34-year-old David Gilmore is charged with two counts of capital murder following the death of 38-year-old Brian Foxhall, of Montgomery.

The fatal shooting occurred on Wednesday around 5:30PM in the 8000 block of Vaughn Road.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they found Foxhall with a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead.

Gilmore was taken into custody early Thursday morning and is currently in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

The details surrounding the incident are still under investigation.