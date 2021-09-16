More Rain & Storms On The Way

by Shane Butler



A rather moisture rich air mass remains in place over our state. It continues to be fed by a southerly wind flow bringing gulf moisture our way. It keeps abundant cloud cover over us along with periods of rain and storms. This will be the setup going into the upcoming weekend. Clouds and rain activity will continue to hold temps down a bit. Afternoon highs are expected to hover in the lower to mid 80s through Sunday. We begin to see fewer storms early next week. As a result, temps manage mid to upper 80s for highs. There are signs a pattern change is on the way for the latter half of next week. A frontal boundary will push into the state and we see drier air returning for a change. Sunny and milder days will follow the frontal passage Thursday and Friday of next week.