Suspect’s Charge Upgraded to Murder after Victim in Prattville Shooting Dies

by Alabama News Network Staff

The victim in an early morning shooting that happened in Prattville in August has died.

Prattville police say the suspect, 34-year-old Teto Williams, who was originally charged with attempted murder, has now been upgraded to a murder charge.

Police say shortly before 1:00AM on August 6, officers heard gunshots near 1714 East Main Street, which is the parking lot of the Blue Iguana Bar and Bama Lanes.

That’s where they say they arrested Williams and started giving first aid to Williams’ brother. The brother was taken to Baptist South Medical Center in Montgomery where he later died.

Police say the victim and the suspect arrived at the Blue Iguana and were later involved in an argument which escalated to the shooting.

Williams is in the Autauga County Jail on a $250,000 cash bond.