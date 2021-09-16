UPDATE: Human Remains Found in Alabama River in Lowndes County May Have Been There Since 1989

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/3 Thomas Suther – Photo from Lowndes Co. Sheriff’s Office

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office says that it has now identified the human remains found in the Alabama River at Holy Ground Battlefield Park one week ago. Those remains may have been in the river since 1989.

Investigators believe the remains are those of Thomas Suther of Dallas County. Documents found with the body are what led authorities to believe that his body was submerged since 1989.

According to the sheriff’s office, Suther had apparently been on the run from police for felony charges that had been filed against him that same year for rape and sexual assault. The sheriff’s office says his victim or victims were juveniles.

On November 9, 2020, Suther’s 1986 Chevrolet Blazer SUV was pulled from the water in the same location. A fisherman found his remains on September 9, 2021, near the boat ramp.

The Montgomery Fire/Rescue Dive Team was called in to help recover any more human remains and evidence. The dive team searched with an underwater drone as well as putting divers in the water. So far, no other remains have been recovered and no other evidence has been obtained, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office says it’s working this case as a “death investigation”. If you have any knowledge of Suther and his death or can help with any information, call the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 548-2151.

The remains have been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for analysis.