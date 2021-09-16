What the Tech? Here’s What’s New with the iPhone 13 and Other New Products

by Alabama News Network Staff

An iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max were all unveiled this week in a virtual event from Apple’s home base in Cupertino, California.

It’d be easy to just say that all the products are faster with better batteries and cameras than last year’s models. While that’s always true along with Apple CEO Tim Cook said the latest iPad and iPhone is “Our best ever”, almost goes without saying.

As in years past, Cook welcomed everyone watching from iPhones, iPads, and Apple TV devices all over the world and then turned it over to other Apple executives in pre-recorded segments talking about each new device and new features.

2 new iPads were announced Tuesday. A 5G mini iPad and an upgraded version of its most popular 10.2-inch iPad. The iPad includes a new and powerful A13 chip that makes it more powerful than the previous model and Apple says it’s faster than a Chromebook.

What’s more impressive (and useful) is a better front-facing camera for FaceTime video calls. Many grandparents will appreciate that after using an iPad as their only way to see the grandkids and family over the last year.

The iPad and iPad Mini also work with the Apple pencil now. The iPad Mini starts at $499, the iPad starts at $329 and will be available next week.

Apple also introduced a new Apple Watch Series 7 on Tuesday. It probably has the most noticeable re-design with more rounded edges and a slimmer body so it appears slightly more like a traditional round wristwatch. The display is slightly larger and will have a full keyboard.

The Apple Watch Series 7 starts at $399 and Apple says it’ll be available this fall.

What would an Apple Event be without a new iPhone? Not nearly as interesting to most folks. The iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini will run on a super-fast A15 Bionic chip. This might not mean much and not be as noticeable to the average iPhone user though.

Faster chips are generally noticed when one is playing video games, watching fast-paced action videos or doing many things at the same time.

A bigger and better battery will be appreciated by everyone. Apple says the iPhone 13 battery will last 2 and a half hours longer than the iPhone 12 battery. That’s quite a difference and might be worth the upgrade to people always running out of battery by the end of the day.

Apple also introduced a video option called Cinematic Mode which is similar to Portrait mode for photos. It gives the user the ability to change the focus in the video even after the video is shot.

Apple demonstrated it by showing a video shot on an iPhone 13 of a movie clip where you see the character’s face in focus with everything behind him slightly blurred.

The iPhone 13 cameras also shoot better in dark or no light.

The iPhone 13 mini starts at $699 while the iPhone 13 starts at $799. Both phones have more storage than last year’s 12 models.

Oh yeah, there are five new colors for the 13’s: pink, red, black, white, and blue.

There are also new iPhone 13 Pro phones this year. They the 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max have the same A15 Bionic chip but add a five-core CPU which will appeal to video gamers. Apple says these new phones are 50% faster when displaying graphics which means no lag whatsoever even while playing the most graphic-intense video games available for the iPhone.

The Pro models also have a new 77 mm telephoto lens which means you can take great photos from just 2 centimeters away. Apple showcased photos of dewdrops on a flower and the many lines in a leaf you’d never see from earlier iPhones.

The iPhone 13 Pro starts at $999 while the Pro Max starts at $1,099 and they come in the new Sierra blue color. The phones can be pre-ordered Friday and are available on September 24th.

And in case you’re wondering, the notch on the screen remains but is slightly smaller. Apple says the notch is necessary to house the front-facing camera lens.