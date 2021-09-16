Woman Missing after Last Being Seen at Montgomery Greyhound Station

by Alabama News Network Staff

Authorities are searching for a missing Birmingham woman who was last seen at the Greyhound bus station in Montgomery.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says 62-year-old Patricia Ann Eiland may be living with a condition that impairs her judgment.

She left home on Friday, Sept. 10, and was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 12, at the Greyhound station in Montogmery.

Eiland was last seen wearing a purple shirt, blue jeans and a purple ball cap.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Patricia Ann Eiland, call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 325-1450 or call 911.