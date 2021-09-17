ADPH Reported that Multiple Pregnant People have been Hospitalized with COVID

by Carrington Cole

The newest update from the Alabama Department of Public Health shows a concern for pregnant women with COVID.

It has been reported by the ADPH that 23 pregnant women have been hospitalized with COVID this week alone, and 7 of those women and their unborn child have died from the virus.

Data has shown that COVID-19 puts pregnant women at a greater risk of severe complications, including death. In addition to hospitalization, pregnant women with COVID are being treated in intensive care units and placed on mechanical ventilation. Most women who are pregnant or trying to get pregnant are refusing the vaccine from the fear of miscarriage. The CDC has stated that the vaccine does not increase the risk of miscarriage or infertility.

State Health Officer, Dr. Scott Harris, has this to say about the vaccines: “These vaccines are safe and effective, and ya know there are certainly some rare side effects that have happened. People who have anaphylaxis being the single most significant one, but that’s still an extraordinarily uncommon consequence. We know a lot about the serious adverse events of COVID and in every single age group, COVID is much more dangerous than the vaccine.”

Dr. Scott Harris wants people who are skeptical about the vaccine to look at the VAERS data, or the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System, where anybody can report any side effects they have had from a vaccine. The CDC has also been investigating every VAERS report and states that there are very rare to no serious adverse effects from the COVID vaccine.