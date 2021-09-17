ADPH School Dashboard: Significant Drop in Weekly COVID-19 Cases

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Public Health has released a new COVID-19 school dashboard. It shows a significant drop in cases among the school systems that have reported to the state.

The dashboard for September 16 shows 6,382 cases in schools, compared to 8,428 cases the prior week and 9,195 two weeks ago. The dashboard doesn’t say whether the cases involve students, teachers or other school employees.

Several systems in our area show drops in week-to-week numbers. Here is a list with the prior week’s numbers in parentheses:

Montgomery: 217 (251)

Autauga County: 114 (164)

Elmore County: 134 (105)

Pike Road: 54 (63)

Dallas County: 26 (38)

Selma: 9 (25)

SEE THE COMPLETE DASHBOARD HERE