Alabama Man Gets Prison for Pointing Laser at Helicopter

by Alabama News Network Staff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama man has been sentenced to eight months in federal prison for aiming a laser at a helicopter last year. U.S. District Judge Anna M. Manasco sentenced 27-year-old Gabriel Lopez Mathews, who pleaded guilty to the charge in April. U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona for the Northern District of Alabama said Wednesday in a news release that pointing a laser at an aircraft can disorient the pilot and cause the aircraft to crash. Last year, the FAA investigated 3,169 incidents compared to 5,663 in 2018.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)