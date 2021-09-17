Clouds and Showers Remain in the Forecast into Next Week

by Ryan Stinnett

CLOUDS & SHOWERS: The tropical air mass remains in place, so it will remain mainly cloudy with scattered to numerous showers remaining in the forecast today, tomorrow, and Sunday. Rain is possible at anytime, but the greatest coverage will occur during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs through Sunday should be in the low 80s.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school games tonight, the sky will be mostly cloudy, showers are very possible, so take the rain gear (but it won’t rain at every stadium). Temperatures will fall slowly through 70s during the games.

ALABAMA AT FLORIDA (2:30p CT kickoff): It will be a warm, humid day in Gainesville. A few passing showers and thunderstorms are likely during the game (take the rain gear)… temperatures will fall from near 84 at kickoff, into the low 80s by the fourth quarter.

AUBURN AT PENN STATE (6:30p CT kickoff): A passing shower can’t be ruled out during the game in State College (especially the first half), otherwise mostly fair with temperatures falling from around 80 at kickoff, into the low 70s by the final whistle.

TROY AT SOUTHERN MISS (6:00p CT kickoff): A few showers are likely during the first half of the game, otherwise it will be a warm, humid night in Hattiesburg with temperatures falling from the low 80s into the upper 70s.

NEXT WEEK: The pattern doesn’t change much for next week, moist air remains in place and therefor we should continue to see more clouds than sun, with the continued chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, on a daily basis. Highs should be in the low to mid 80s, which is pretty close to where they should be this time of year. By late Wednesday and into Thursday, it looks like we will have a front finally sweep through the state, bringing a drier air mass back to the state.

IN THE TROPICS: Three features the NHC is monitoring, two of which will likely become Odette and Peter in the coming days.

1. Showers and thunderstorms remain disorganized in association with a tropical wave and broad area of low pressure located about 1100 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. However, environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for development during the next few days, and a tropical depression could still form over the weekend. This system is expected to move westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph across the tropical Atlantic during the next several days. Formation chance through 5 days…high…70 percent.

2. A broad area of low pressure is located about 100 miles southeast of the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Although the circulation of this system has become a little better defined since yesterday, the associated showers and thunderstorms remain disorganized and located mainly well to the east of the center. Environmental conditions are becoming more conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next day or so while the system moves northward to north-northeastward off the southeast and mid-Atlantic U.S. coasts. Regardless of development, this system could bring high surf to portions of the southeast and mid-Atlantic U.S. coasts through this weekend. Formation chance through 5 days…high…70 percent.

3. Disorganized cloudiness and thunderstorms over the far eastern tropical Atlantic are associated with a tropical wave located a few hundred miles southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions are forecast to be only marginally conducive, and development, if any, of this system should be slow to occur over the next few days while the system moves west-northwestward to northwestward over the far eastern Atlantic. Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

Have an outstanding Friday!!!

Ryan