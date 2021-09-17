COVID-19 in Alabama: Hospital Statistics for Friday, Sept. 17, Finally Show a Surplus of ICU Beds

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Hospital Association has released statistics on the status of Alabama hospitals in treating people with COVID-19, which finally show the state has available ICU beds.

As of Friday, September 17, the state has 1,548 staffed ICU beds and 1,541 ICU patients, for a surplus of seven beds. It has been a month since Alabama has had empty ICU beds. On August 16, there were two available beds, but since then there has been a shortage.

That shortage was 11 beds on Thursday, and 47 one week ago, on Friday, September 10.

Overall, there are 2,170 people in Alabama hospitals with COVID-19, 52 of them children. The numbers were 2,223 and 53 on Thursday.

47% of those in ICU have COVID-19. That percentage is below the recent range of 50% to 53%.

Among the adult patients, 83% are unvaccinated. Four percent are partially vaccinated, while 13% are fully vaccinated. These percentages have been roughly steady each day.