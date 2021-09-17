Gov. Ivey Calls Special Session for Prisons

by Alabama News Network Staff

Governor Kay Ivey has announced the date for the Alabama legislature’s special session to address prisons.

In a letter sent to legislators on Friday, Governor Ivey says the special session will begin on Monday, September 27.

Lawmakers will have the task of addressing prison infrastructure, as well as examining proposals to build three new prisons.

Alabama’s prison issues are well documented and include understaffing, crumbling conditions inside prisons and violence.

The state is already facing a federal lawsuit that alleges the conditions of Alabama’s prisons are unconstitutional.

Governor Ivey’s original plan for prisons included building three new mega prisons that the state would lease. However, lawmakers have discussed another plan where they will consider a bond issue to build state-owned prisons.