Man Found Guilty of Killing Woman Found Dead in Well in 2019

by Alabama News Network Staff

TUSCALOOSA, Aa. (AP) – Authorities say a jury has found a man guilty Wednesday in the death of a Jefferson County woman whose body was found at the bottom of a well. The Tuscaloosa County District Attorney says Tyler Battles was found guilty in the death of 20-year-old Marka Willoe Watkins. Her body was found in the well outside a vacant house near Vance in 2019. Investigators have said that Watkins was beaten with a baseball bat and then struck in the head with a shotgun before being strangled. Law officers say that after her body was dumped in the well, Battles poured concrete to conceal the killing.

