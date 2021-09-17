Promotional Sales Assistant

by Laura Ross

Alabama Telecasters, Inc. (ATI) is seeking an experienced promotions/sales assistant for the local CBS and ABC Affiliates – WAKA/CBS-8, WNCF/ABC 32, MeTV, and WBMM/CW Montgomery in Montgomery, Alabama. The candidate should have proven knowledge in executing promotions and/or events, use of graphics, and the technical skills to deliver effective and creative promotional and sales collateral to assist the Sales Management team. Media experience is preferred along with strong organizational skills, ability to take direction and then execute independently and be deadline driven. Creativity is a must.

Work with sales managers to create and script sales promotional spots, and input promotional contracts

Execute all on-air promotional campaigns, and sales/marketing initiatives (minus digital)

Work with Digital Marketing Assistant to coordinate continuity with logos and station messaging

Manage the logistics and time lines for all station events

Coordinate station promotional items

Handle prize coordination with viewers

Update and create sales/marketing collateral including distribution to sales team and updating sales drive

Maintain all political files (physical and digital)

Graphic design and final cut editing experience a plus

Experience with Microsoft Office and Adobe Photoshop are a must.

Candidates should submit a resume to jobs@waka.com or mail to Human Resources, 100 Interstate Park Dr., Suite 120, Montgomery, AL 36109. No Phone Calls Please. EOE.