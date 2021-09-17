Rain At Times This Weekend

by Shane Butler



We’re going to continue this rainy weather pattern into the weekend and several days into next week. A moisture rich environment is hovering over us and its going to support daily rounds of rain and storms. Showers and storms are likely at just about any time of the day or night. The better chance of a storm comes mainly during the afternoon hours. Despite the clouds and rain, temps will still manage to reach into the lower to mid 80s for highs throughout the weekend and into early next week. If you’re tired of the daily rain and storms, you’re going to like what we have coming our way later next week. A cold front will sweep through the state on Wednesday. This will help push the clouds and rain out of here. Clear and dry conditions returns and we expect some really nice weather going into Thursday and Friday. Morning temps will drop into the upper 50s while afternoon highs hover around 80 degrees. This will be our first real taste of fall. It’s timely, as fall officially begins on Wednesday.