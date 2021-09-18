National POW/MIA Recognition Day Held at State Capitol

by Carrington Cole

A ceremony was held Saturday September 18th for National POW/MIA Recognition Day at the Alabama State Capitol.

The ceremony honored and remembered the brave men and women who endured the hardships as prisoners of war, the missing in action who are still unaccounted for, and payed special recognition to their families who bore the cost of war. The ceremony included the raising of the POW/MIA Flag, featured patriotic music, had a wreath laying ceremony, and had the playing of Taps. A motorcycle POW/MIA Honor Ride kicked off the events on the South Lawn of the State Capitol.

Prisoner of war, World War II veteran, and Alabama Native Sgt. George F. Mills was in attendance again this year. He had this to say about being at the ceremony, “This is an important day, this is MIA and POW day. I was here last year and it’s an honor for me to get to come back this year.”

Traditionally, the ceremony is held every third Friday in September but was moved to this Saturday to accommodate and encourage public attendance.