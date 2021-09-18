No. 22 Auburn Falls to No. 10 Penn State 28-20 in First Road Test of Season

by Alabama News Network Staff

Jaquan Brisker broke up a last pass toward the end zone by Auburn’s Bo Nix as time expired and No. 10 Penn State held on to beat No. 22 Auburn 28-20.

Sean Clifford completed 28 of 32 passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns as Penn State (3-0) welcomed back its white out crowd to Beaver Stadium for a rare visit from a Southeastern Conference teams.

Jahan Dotson added 10 catches for 78 yards and a touchdown, tight end Brenton Strange caught a touchdown and tight end Tyler Warren and Noah Cain ran for scores to help the Nittany Lions (3-0) get the victory.

Auburn is now 2-1 after suffering its first defeat of the Bryan Harsin era. The Tigers host Georgia State next Saturday at 3PM CDT.

