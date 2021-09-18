One Person Killed, Another Injured in Montgomery Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning that left one person dead and another person hurt.

Police say 33-year-old Donyale Taylor was found shot to death in the 4300 block of Nordale Drive at about 2:30 a.m.

That location is off East South Boulevard, east of Norman Bridge Road.

Police say they also went to a hospital where they found a woman who had a non-life threatening gunshot wound. They say she had also been shot in the 4300 block of Nordale Drive.

Police say they are still investigating the circumstances involved in the shooting.