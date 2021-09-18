Rainy Pattern Remains In Place

by Riley Blackwell

Expect rainy conditions throughout the evening as this wet and rain pattern persists. A little bit of lull is expected in the activity tonight. Expect lows tonight in the low 70s. A relatively clear start is expected for the morning with mostly cloudy conditions, but those rain chances are back in the afternoon. Expect highs Sunday in the upper 70s, with some places potentially touching the 80s. A Flash Flooding issue may present a problem tomorrow, as already saturated ground will be present when more rain begins to fall. The start of the week still looks rainy, but Wednesday signals the start of Fall and a cold front comes Thursday to bring some fall like weather with it!