The Grand Opening Celebration Held for 5.11 Montgomery Location

by Carrington Cole

A new store had its grand opening Saturday in the Shoppes at East Chase.

5.11 sells technical apparel, footwear, and gear for tactical professionals and outdoor enthusiasts. This is the first of its stores in Alabama, with 2 more being added in the future. As part of the celebration, the first 50 customers received a 5.11 gift card, and the first 100 customers got a free meal; courtesy of Fire Meets Wood food truck.

Matthew Cota, the 5.11 store manager, had this to say about their grand opening, “We’ve actually had a lot of a turnout. So we actually had about 40 people outside when we came in at 7 o’clock this morning. And since then, they’ve just been kinda piling in as we say it. Good traffic flow and we’ve had a lot of people finding everything that they’re wanting and just, on both ends, its just been awesome.”

The grand opening event went from 10 am to 8 pm.