AP Top 25 Poll: Undefeated Alabama Remains No. 1; Auburn Falls to No. 23 With Loss

by Alabama News Network Staff

While Alabama remains at the top of the AP Top 25 Poll, Auburn dropped one spot this week following the Tigers 28-20 loss to Penn State, which rose from tenth to sixth with the victory.

The SEC teams in this week’s poll are: Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M, Florida, Ole Miss, Arkansas and Auburn.

Alabama received 59 first place votes to Georgia’s 3. Undefeated Alabama beat Florida 31-29 on Saturday. The Gators remained at No. 11 despite the defeat in the closely fought game.

Elsewhere, No. 3 Oregon moved up a spot and No. 4 Oklahoma slipped one. Iowa rounded out the top five. No. 9 Clemson and No. 10 Ohio State both won Saturday but neither looked typically dominant.

Alabama (59) Georgia (3) Oregon Oklahoma Iowa Penn State Texas A&M Cincinnati Clemson Ohio State Florida Notre Dame Ole Miss Iowa State BYU Arkansas Coastal Carolina Wisconsin Michigan Michigan State North Carolina Fresno State Auburn UCLA Kansas State

