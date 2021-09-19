AP Top 25 Poll: Undefeated Alabama Remains No. 1; Auburn Falls to No. 23 With Loss
While Alabama remains at the top of the AP Top 25 Poll, Auburn dropped one spot this week following the Tigers 28-20 loss to Penn State, which rose from tenth to sixth with the victory.
The SEC teams in this week’s poll are: Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M, Florida, Ole Miss, Arkansas and Auburn.
Alabama received 59 first place votes to Georgia’s 3. Undefeated Alabama beat Florida 31-29 on Saturday. The Gators remained at No. 11 despite the defeat in the closely fought game.
Elsewhere, No. 3 Oregon moved up a spot and No. 4 Oklahoma slipped one. Iowa rounded out the top five. No. 9 Clemson and No. 10 Ohio State both won Saturday but neither looked typically dominant.
- Alabama (59)
- Georgia (3)
- Oregon
- Oklahoma
- Iowa
- Penn State
- Texas A&M
- Cincinnati
- Clemson
- Ohio State
- Florida
- Notre Dame
- Ole Miss
- Iowa State
- BYU
- Arkansas
- Coastal Carolina
- Wisconsin
- Michigan
- Michigan State
- North Carolina
- Fresno State
- Auburn
- UCLA
- Kansas State
