AP Top 25 Poll: Undefeated Alabama Remains No. 1; Auburn Falls to No. 23 With Loss

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

Ap1008190769

While Alabama remains at the top of the AP Top 25 Poll, Auburn dropped one spot this week following the Tigers 28-20 loss to Penn State, which rose from tenth to sixth with the victory.

The SEC teams in this week’s poll are:  Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M, Florida, Ole Miss, Arkansas and Auburn.

Alabama received 59 first place votes to Georgia’s 3. Undefeated Alabama beat Florida 31-29 on Saturday. The Gators remained at No. 11 despite the defeat in the closely fought game.

Elsewhere, No. 3 Oregon moved up a spot and No. 4 Oklahoma slipped one. Iowa rounded out the top five. No. 9 Clemson and No. 10 Ohio State both won Saturday but neither looked typically dominant.

  1. Alabama (59)
  2. Georgia (3)
  3. Oregon
  4. Oklahoma
  5. Iowa
  6. Penn State
  7. Texas A&M
  8. Cincinnati
  9. Clemson
  10. Ohio State
  11. Florida
  12. Notre Dame
  13. Ole Miss
  14. Iowa State
  15. BYU
  16. Arkansas
  17. Coastal Carolina
  18. Wisconsin
  19. Michigan
  20. Michigan State
  21. North Carolina
  22. Fresno State
  23. Auburn
  24. UCLA
  25. Kansas State

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

 

 

Categories: Alabama, Auburn, National Sports
Tags: , , , , ,

Related Posts