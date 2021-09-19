Former Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa Injured Sunday

by Alabama News Network Staff

Former Alabama quarterback and National Champion Tua Tagovailoa was injured Sunday in the Miami Dolphins 35-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

While attempting to step into a throw early in the first quarter, Tua was hit as he released the ball.

Tua was able to limp off the field under his own power before being carted to the Dolphins locker room.

The injury was revealed to be a rib injury, reports say x-rays were negative.

NFL.com reports that Tagovailoa is in a lot of pain, and the injury is listed as bruised ribs.

Tua will have an MRI on Monday to see if there’s any damage.