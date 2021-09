by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that happen early Sunday morning.

Police say at about 2:00 a.m., they were called to the 600 block of Woodrow Street. That’s where they say they found a man who had suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The location is between S. Holt Street and Rosa Parks Avenue,

He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police have released no other information about the investigation.