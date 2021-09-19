Not As Rainy Today, But Rain Not Going Anywhere Soon

by Riley Blackwell

TODAY: Sunday is showing a similar situation to Saturday, with a large portion of the area seeing some rain, but definitely not as heavy as yesterday, Temperatures have mostly been in the 70s, but some places could see 80s as some sunshine breaks through the clouds. Flash flooding could potentially be an issue as already saturated grounds are seeing more rain.

TONIGHT: A Flash Flood Watch will be expiring at 7pm tonight as rain showers begin to taper off. Expect lows in the low 70s with mostly cloudy skies.

TOMORROW: More of the same is expected for tomorrow, with a chance for a passing shower in the morning followed by elevated rain chances throughout the day. Expect highs in the low 80s with mainly cloudy skies.

EXTENDED: Tuesday and Wednesday feature very similar conditions to today, with rain and storms expected. However, Wednesday marks the first day of Fall, and is followed by a cold front on Thursday which will dry us out and lower our high and low temperatures. Some places in north Alabama could be in the upper 40s for their lows towards the end of the week, with much of south and central Alabama staying in the mid 50s for lows. Fall is on the way!!

TROPICS: While the Atlantic currently has several Tropical Storms, none are currently expected to impact the continental US, so these storms are not worth going into detail about.