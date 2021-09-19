UPDATE: Montgomery Police Make Arrest in Woman’s Shooting Death

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have charged a suspect with murder in a woman’s shooting death that happened earlier this month.

Police say they have charged 31-year-old James Jennings of Montgomery with killing 28-year-old Andrique Sheridan of Montgomery.

Police say Sheridan was found shot in the 900 block of David Drive on Sunday, Sept. 5. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jennings is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Police have released no other information about the investigation.