As Pike Road continues to grow, is there a need for a full-time fire department?

by Mattie Davis

As Pike Road is currently the fastest growing community in the state, the town continues to assess the need for a full-time fire department.

Ten volunteer fire stations serve the Pike Road area with 24/7 emergency response availability. Annually, the town assesses the need for a full-time department. They base the measurement off of service and response times.

Mayor Gordon Stone said volunteers are fulfilling all of the needs of the community at this time.

“The way they do their job so efficiently and effectively allows us to have dollars to invest in things like schools and road systems,” Stone said.

He also said there is not a need for a police department as they continue to maintain a great relationship with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department.

As Pike Road keeps growing this will be something they continue to assess in the future.