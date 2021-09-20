Autauga County Deputies Looking for Suspect Who Broke into Dollar General

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/3 Photo from Autauga County Sheriff’s Office

2/3 Photo from Autauga County Sheriff’s Office

3/3 Photo from Autauga County Sheriff’s Office





The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for burglary and felony criminal mischief.

Deputies say around 1:oo this morning, a man broke into the Dollar General on U.S. Highway 82 in Billingsley. They say a rock was used to shatter the front door.

Investigators say more than $500 in merchandise was taken, including tobacco products.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this suspect or his whereabouts, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP. Your tip could lead to a cash reward.